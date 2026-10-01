Assam: Scorpio hits child, flees spot; police intercept vehicle after 40-km chase

A child was allegedly hit by a Scorpio at Akashiganga in Assam, following which the vehicle fled the spot and was later intercepted by police after a chase spanning nearly 40 km, officials said.

The incident took place at night of September 30 when a Scorpio bearing registration number AS02 AA 0150 allegedly hit the child and fled the area. Local residents reportedly pursued the vehicle after the incident.

According to eyewitnesses, the Scorpio continued driving dangerously despite attempts to stop it. The vehicle allegedly ignored signals and continued towards Nagaon, with residents chasing it for nearly 40 km.

The vehicle reportedly sustained around 50 per cent damage during the chase but the driver allegedly did not stop. Local residents further alleged that the Scorpio dragged a police naka-checking barricade for some distance and caused damage at the Doboka toll gate.

The occupants of the vehicle also allegedly threatened people who were pursuing them, according to local residents.

Personnel from the Nonoi Police Outpost in Nagaon eventually intercepted the Scorpio and detained two youths travelling in the vehicle.

The condition of the child who was allegedly hit in the incident is not yet known. Police have initiated an investigation and are examining the circumstances surrounding the accident, the subsequent chase and the alleged damage caused during the incident.