Assam scripted history after registering its name in the Guinness Book of World Records with more than 42 lakh essays written on Lachit Borphukan.

Officials have confirmed that the representatives of Guinness World Records Limited, UK, will present the Certificate of Record to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today at 12 p.m.

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in November 2022 urged people of Assam to light earthen lamps at home to mark the 400 birth anniversary of Bir Lachit Barphukan, the 17th-century war hero, on November 24.

Lachit Borphukan played a key role in the 1671 'Battle of Saraighat' on the Brahmaputra that prevented a long-term attempt by the Mughal forces, led by Raja Ramsingh-I, to recapture Assam.

The Assam government has also launched a mobile app and a web portal to mark the 400th birth anniversary of the great Ahom army general.

According to officials, the portal and mobile application were created so that people in Assam and outside the state, including foreign countries, could express their appreciation for Lachit Barphukan in the form of write-ups and essays.



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