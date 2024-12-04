A sculptor from Assam identified as Surya Saikia was found dead in Kolkata under suspicious circumstances. His family suspects foul play, as he was discovered critically injured two days ago at the Kolkata railway station.

At the time of the incident, Saikia, a student in the Sculpture department at a government university in Kolkata and was living in the city for his studies. The cause of his injuries remains unclear, and authorities are still investigating the case.

Saikia’s family members have raised concerns about the possibility of murder, but no official statement has been issued yet regarding the investigation's progress. Local police are reviewing surveillance footage from the area to gather leads.

The academic and artistic community in Kolkata is deeply disturbed by the incident, as Saikia was regarded for his commitment to his work. His colleagues and friends are mourning his loss and demanding a full investigation into the events leading to his death.