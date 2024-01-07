The State Disaster Response Team (SDRF) in Dhubri recovered the body of cop Kaushal Kalita who fell into the Brahmaputra River while heading towards Fakirganj to Bandihana police station by boat.

As per preliminary reports, the Deputy Inspector General of Police including the Superintendent of Police of the district, were on their way from Fakirganj police station to Bandihana police station when suddenly the PSO fell from the boat.

The SDRF team continued their search operation for a very long time following which they recovered the body of the PSO.

Also read: Assam: Cop goes missing in South Salmara Mankachar after falling in Brahmaputra River