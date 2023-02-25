The Guwahati Police on February 25 will conduct additional searches in Dawki, Meghalaya, in an effort to locate the remains of the gruesome double murder victims of Noonmati.

Bandana Kalita, the main suspect in the chilling double murder case, is being taken to Dawki to conduct search operations with her two accomplices, Arup Deka and Dhanjit Deka.

Bandana was moved to the Noonmati police station early this morning. Arup Deka and Dhanjit Deka were lodged at the Noonmati police station while she was in the care of the All Women Police Station in Panbazar.

The machete used in the murder was found by the investigating team and sent for a forensic analysis. During the February 23 launch of search operations, the sharp machete from Bondajan beel was retrieved by the Guwahati police.

Bandana Kalita, Arup Deka, and Dhanjit Deka, the three defendants, were reportedly questioned for an hour at the Noonmati Police Station prior to traveling to Bondajan Beel for the search.

Later, police went to the nearby Patharquary and raided a store, resulting in the capture of store owner Imran Ansari. It has been learned that Bandana Kalita received the machete for Rs 320 from Imran.

Bandana Kalita, the main suspect in the Shaddha Walker-like murder, was sentenced on February 22 by the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court to remain in police custody for an additional six days.

Bandana was previously placed in police custody for four days, which ended on Wednesday, February 22, before being remanded for an additional six days.

It should be mentioned that Bandana Kalita is the main suspect. With the help of the two accomplices, she planned to kill her husband and mother-in-law.

The mother-and-son duo were killed, their bodies were cut up, and the pieces were put in a refrigerator for three days before going on a killing spree in the neighboring state of Meghalaya.

In deep gorges at Dawki, the Guwahati Police found several missing parts of the body of the deceased Amarjyoti, including his hands and legs. In addition, the police found a T-shirt and the body of the deceased Amarjyoti in another location in Dawki.



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