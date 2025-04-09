The Department of Fisheries has issued a public notification imposing strict restrictions on fishing activities across Morigaon district, in accordance with the Assam Fishery Policy, 1953 (Amended in 2005), and relevant provisions of the Fishery Act.

To conserve aquatic biodiversity and ensure the protection of fish during their breeding season, the use of small-meshed fishing nets — including borjal, mahajal, fanchijal, and any net with mesh sizes smaller than 7/14 cm — has been banned from April 1, 2025, to July 15, 2025.

In addition, nets with mesh sizes smaller than 1 cm are prohibited throughout the year, regardless of the season.

As per Section 23(a) of the Fishery Act, the catching and selling of specific fish species during their breeding period — including Rohu (Rou), Bahu, Mirika, Chitol, Khoria, Pithia, Gharia, and Kudhi — is strictly prohibited from May 1, 2025, to July 15, 2025.

Further, fishing of the following undersized fish will be banned from August 1, 2025, to October 31, 2025:

Rohu, Bahu, Mirika, Mali, Chitol, Khoria, Pithia, Gharia, etc. if less than 23 cm in length

Mali, Kuhi, Bhangon, etc. if less than 10 cm in length

The restrictions apply to all forms of fishing — whether for commercial, personal consumption, or any other purpose.

Violations of these rules will attract strict penal action under Sections 22 and 41 of the Assam Fishery Act, including confiscation of fishing gear and equipment. Offenders may also face arrest and legal proceedings under Section 7(1) of the Indian Fisheries Act, 1897, and Section 27 of the Assam Fishery Act, 1953.

The Fisheries Department urges all fishermen and fish traders to adhere to the regulations to support sustainable fishing practices and ensure the long-term health of the aquatic ecosystem.