The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA), has released crucial information for students preparing for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination in 2024. In a recent notification, SEBA outlined the fee structure and important dates related to the upcoming exams.

To streamline the registration process, SEBA has made it mandatory for students appearing in the HSLC 2024 exams to complete their registration online through the dedicated portal, sebaregistration.org.

Here are the key dates to remember:

Online Form Fill-Up: The online form fill-up process is set to commence on October 9, 2023. Students will have until October 31, 2023, to complete this step.

Last Date for Online Payment/Challan Generation: To facilitate online payments and generate challans, students must adhere to the deadline of October 31, 2023.

Last Date for Challan Payment at SBI Bank: Payments via challans at State Bank of India (SBI) branches will be accepted until November 3, 2023.

Online Checklist Correction: SEBA has provided an opportunity for online checklist correction, which will remain open for students until November 18, 2023.



SEBA stated that detailed instructions regarding the form-filling procedure will be made available on the Online Examination Portal.