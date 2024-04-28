The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA), has announced new guidelines for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination which is scheduled for 2025.

This year, the HSLC examination will include four sets of question papers (A, B, C, and D) which will be given to students in the OMR format.

Starting this year, a new elective subject titled "Artificial Intelligence and Robotics" will additionally be introduced for Class IX students. However, students are required to achieve a pass percentage in both the Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) and Descriptive Questions sections separately.

The District Level Internal Examination Committee will conduct practical examinations for all subjects. Meanwhile, in subjects like English and other languages, questions may include unseen passages, grammar items, among others. This will be based solely on learning outcomes rather than specific chapters. On the other hand, questions in Science and Mathematics will be concept-based and may not be taken directly from the textbooks.



Questions from examples and references may also be included in question papers.

In some instances, multiple-choice questions (MCQs) may necessitate the application of summations and calculations as well. These questions will be crafted based on the learning outcomes derived from the subject content.

The formulation of question patterns across all subjects, including vocational ones, will be subject to revision in alignment with the directives outlined in the National Education Policy of 2020.