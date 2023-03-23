The Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) on March 22 announced the rescheduled date for the cancelled HSLC Modern Indian Language (MIL) exam.

The MIL exam will now be held on April 1, as per the announcement made by SEBA.

Earlier, the state education board on March 13 announced the rescheduled dates for the General Science paper which will now be held on March 30, 2023 and the cancelled English examination in JR Higher Secondary School, Ganirgram which will be held on March 28.

Earlier, Assam Education Minister, Dr Ranoj Pegu tweeted, “Due to media reports of the question paper being leaked, the General Science exam of the ongoing HSLC exam, which was scheduled for March 13, 2023, has been cancelled by SEBA. The following date will be announced”.

In the meantime, a case has been registered by the Assam Police, and CID Assam is looking into the matter.

Currently, CID officials are interrogating the three SEBA employees. The HSLC paper leak case has caused concern among students and parents in Assam, and authorities are taking all necessary measures to investigate and prosecute those involved in the leak.

Also read : Assam HSLC Paper Leak Case: Two teachers remanded to judicial custody, SEBA controller questioned