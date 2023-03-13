The Controller of Examinations of the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA), Nayan Jyoti Sarma, has called the paper leak incident for the General Science subject of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exam unfortunate. The General Science question paper went missing from the Bhauri Devi Sarawgi High School, and in connection to the case, two teachers and a driver on duty in the examination center are currently being interrogated by the CID.

Earlier on March 13, the CID had reportedly taken three persons, including two teachers and one driver of the Bhauri Devi Sarawgi High School, into their custody for questioning in connection with the paper leak case. The arrested persons are Jyotirekha Borgohain, Herambo Kumar Das, and Bindeshwar Tumung.

On March 12, SEBA had reportedly decided to cancel the General Science exam at the last moment after the question paper allegedly got leaked on social media. As per the notice issued by SEBA, the English exam has also been cancelled in one of the centers in the Cachar district.

Speaking to the media after arriving at the CID headquarters in Guwahati on Monday, Nayan Jyoti Sarma said, "This is an unfortunate incident, and we will provide all required assistance to the CID in nabbing the culprits. The SEBA had filed a case, and I have come to the CID headquarters to speak on behalf of the complainant."

The cancelled HSLC examination of General Science subject will now be held on March 30 from 9 am onwards in all the centers in the state. The announcement was made through a notification, which was shared by the state education minister Ranoj Pegu on his official Twitter handle.

The cancelled English examination in JR Higher Secondary School, Ganirgram, in the Cachar district will be held on March 28.