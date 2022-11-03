The Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) has opened a Marks Entry Portal (MEP) for storing the marks of candidates for the Class X Half Yearly examination 2022, from November 1 to December 2.

The probable date for the start of form fillup of HSLC examination 2023 may be from 15th November 2022.

Further, students who have not appeared in the Half Yearly examination of Class X held in October 2022, and whose marks are not entered in the Marks Entry Portal will not be eligible for appearing in HSLC examination 2023.

How to update Marks Entry Portal:

Step 1. Visit SEBA’s official website sebaonline.org or http://3.108.121.103/hslc/

Step 2. Click on the link “Class X Half Yearly Marks Entry Portal “.

Step 3. Log in with School User id and Password. The password is the same as shared earlier for Class IX registration. If lost then please contact the Member Secretary of the Regional Office.

Step 4. Click on the “Marks Entry X” then click on “Class X half Yearly Examination 2022” for entering the marks.

Step 5. List of students registered under your school will be displayed.

Step 6. If any candidate is not found in the list, go to “Add Student” section and enter the details of student to be added. Entered data will be verified by SEBA within 2 to 3 working days and added to the main list.

Step 7. Click on “Enter” against each candidate and submit the marks obtained by him or her in the Half Yearly examinations.

Step 8. After entering marks for all the candidates please go to the final submit page and click on “Final submit” for confirming the final submission of half Yearly marks of all the candidates.

Step 9. After final submission, no Corrections will be allowed.