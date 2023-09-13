OMR sheets will be used to answer objective-type questions in the next High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exams, which are scheduled to take place in February 2024, according to a statement from the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA).

The SEBA told the Inspector of Schools (AII) that objective type questions worth one mark each in the core subjects of English (CI), General Mathematics (C2), General Science (C3), and Social Science (C4) will account for 50 per cent of the total marks. One OMR sheet will be provided under each candidate's name.

Like before, separate response scripts with 16 pages will be supplied for the remaining 50 per cent of the questions.

Further, SEBA issued directions to each school regarding the eligibility criteria of the students for appearing in the HSLC examination 2024. They are as follows:

1) The students who appeared in Unit Test- 1 (except those students who were unsuccessful in HSLC Examination, 2023) and are regularly attending in classes and who will appear in subsequent examinations like Unit Test-II, Half Yearly Examination and Pre-Board Examination.

2) The unsuccessful candidates of HSLC examination, 2023 who are re-admitted in class-X but could not appear in Unit Test-1, have to attend classes regularly and also to appear in Half Yearly Examination, Unit Test-II and Pre-Board Examination.

The board also informed that the procedure of handling of sealed box/carton of confidential material will remain un-changed as done in rescheduled Examination of HSLC Examination, 2023 and HSLC (Compartmental) Examination, 2023.

Therefore, SEBA stated, sealed cartons or boxes containing secret materials cannot be accessed during transportation or in the safe at a police station or police outpost. Only at the exam center's sorting room will they be made available for opening. Only in the test room/hall will the little packets of secret information comprising 10 question papers be unlocked.

The SEBA has requested that the Inspector of Schools notify every student in advance of the changes to the HSLC test in 2024.