Assam SEC begins electoral roll preparation for Mising Autonomous Council polls

The Assam State Election Commission (ASEC) has initiated the process for preparing electoral rolls for the upcoming general elections to the Mising Autonomous Council (MAC), with the final voter list scheduled to be published on August 17.

In a notification issued on June 30, the Commission directed the respective District Commissioners to prepare and publish the voters' list in accordance with the Mising Autonomous Council (Election) Rules, 2005. The electoral rolls will be prepared using the Assembly Electoral Roll published by the Election Commission of India on February 10, 2026, with January 1, 2026, as the qualifying date for voter eligibility.

The Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) will prepare constituency-wise draft electoral rolls by bifurcating the relevant portions of the Assembly electoral roll based on the polling stations falling within the newly delimited MAC constituencies. The exercise will also include inviting and disposing of claims, objections and corrections before the publication of the final rolls.

According to the schedule, preliminary work will be carried out between June 30 and July 5, followed by data entry and constituency mapping from July 6 to July 12. Electoral rolls will be prepared between July 13 and July 21, while the draft electoral roll will be published on July 22.

The last date for filing claims and objections has been fixed as August 6, with their disposal to be completed by August 13. The final electoral roll will be published on August 17.

The Commission also noted that Electoral Registration Officers and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers for all MAC constituencies have already been appointed through a separate order issued on June 29.

The preparation of the electoral rolls is being undertaken following the delimitation of the Mising Autonomous Council constituencies notified by the Department of Tribal Affairs (Plain), Government of Assam, in January 2025.