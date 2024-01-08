In a span of just 24 hours, Dergaon in Assam's Golaghat district has witnessed another tragic road accident.

This recent incident involved a truck that overturned, marking the second such occurrence in the area within a day.

The series of accidents in Dergaon has raised concerns about road safety, as this follows a pattern of fatal collisions that have claimed numerous lives.

Since November 3, there have been a total of 22 fatalities due to road accidents in Dergaon, including 12 picnic-goers who perished in an accident on January 3.

These incidents have been attributed to a combination of road conditions owing to the construction of four lane road and instances of over-speeding.

The most recent event occurred early Monday morning when a freight truck, transporting cooking gas cylinders from Goalpara to Demow, overturned after colliding with the railings along the national highway in Badulipar.

The incident on Monday follows closely on the heels of another accident on Sunday, where a Bolero car with two occupants flipped over after crashing into a divider in the same area of Dergaon.

Remarkably, the passengers in the Bolero car escaped with minor injuries.

Specifically, the Monday morning accident involved a truck with registration number AS 01 NC 3090, and while no fatalities were reported, the occupants sustained minor injuries.

The stretch of National Highway 37, which runs between Jorhat and Golaghat, has been particularly notorious for its dangerous spots leading to frequent accidents.

Local authorities, including BJP MLA Hitendra Nath Goswami, have expressed their concerns regarding the perilous state of the highway and have called for immediate action to address these 'black spots'.

In response to the alarming rate of accidents, the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) has announced that a team of experts from Delhi will be conducting an inquiry into the recent accidents to identify any shortcomings in road maintenance and safety measures.

The health minister of Assam, Keshab Mahanta, visited the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital to check on the condition of the 24 individuals injured in the previous day's accident. He reported that two had fully recovered and were discharged, while others were gradually recuperating in various medical facilities. The government has assured that all necessary assistance will be provided for the speedy recovery of the injured, who are receiving free medical treatment.

This spate of road accidents has cast a shadow over the region, highlighting the urgent need for improved road infrastructure and stricter enforcement of traffic regulations to prevent further loss of life.

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