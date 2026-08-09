Assam: Second wave of flooding hits Bokakhat as Dhansiri River swells, Atul Bora reviews relief and damage assessment

A second wave of flooding has affected Assam’s Bokakhat sub-division, with rising waters of the Dhansiri River inundating several areas and forcing families to move to relief camps.

Assam Cabinet Minister and Bokakhat MLA Atul Bora on Sunday, August 9, visited several flood-affected areas to assess the situation and interact with residents displaced by the floods.

Bora visited Kuruwabahi, Chinakan and Nagenapar, where several families have been affected by the rising floodwaters. He also visited relief camps and spoke to displaced residents about the difficulties they were facing.

The minister directed the concerned departments to ensure adequate food and other essential supplies for flood-affected people. He also stressed the need for proper care and support for livestock in the affected areas.

Bora said relief and assistance operations were being carried out on a priority basis in four Upper Assam districts following the directions of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

A survey to assess flood-related losses also began in the four districts on Sunday. In Bokakhat, the sub-divisional administration started the assessment from Ward No. 1 of Kuruwabahi Gaon Panchayat in the presence of Bora.

The survey will assess damage to houses and other properties, agricultural land and other assets affected by the floods. Bora said the government would examine measures to provide relief to farmers whose sali paddy crops have been damaged.

He said the matter would be discussed with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to determine appropriate measures to support affected farmers.

The minister also said schools and colleges damaged by the floods would be assessed and that steps would be taken for compensation and restoration.

During Bora’s visit, residents of the greater Kuruwabahi area raised several concerns related to the flooding, including a shortage of drinking water. Following their appeal, arrangements were made to address the drinking water shortage immediately.

The latest flooding has prompted authorities in Bokakhat to focus on relief operations, damage assessment and the provision of essential services to affected and displaced families.