In a landmark achievement, the Assam Secretariat on Sunday became the country’s first green state government headquarters following the inauguration of a 2.5 MW solar power project on its campus. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced this significant development during an official ceremony.

The grid-connected rooftop solar power plant, installed at a cost of Rs 12.5 crore, is expected to save the government Rs 30 lakh in electricity bills every month. “Today, we took a giant leap forward in our goal to become a Net-Zero Government, as I inaugurated a 2.5 MW Solar Project in Janata Bhawan, making #AssamGreenSecretariat, India’s first Green Secretariat,” Sarma stated in a post on X (formerly Twitter) after the event.

From now on, the entire secretariat complex will operate solely on solar power, significantly reducing its carbon footprint and operational costs. This initiative marks a crucial step in Assam’s journey toward sustainable energy usage and environmental conservation.

The Chief Minister further revealed plans to extend this green initiative to all official complexes, beginning with medical colleges and universities across the state. "All government offices will be equipped with solar panels, with automatic disconnection facilities between 8-9 pm, except for essential departments like home, finance, and the CM secretariat," he added.

In another progressive move, Sarma announced that starting in July, the government will cease paying electricity bills for ministers, senior officials, and other staff residing in official quarters. “This 75-year-old practice will stop. We will pay our bills on our own,” he said.