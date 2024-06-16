Assam government, in a significant move towards sustainability, has inaugurated a 2.5MW solar power project at Janata Bhawan on June 16, making the Assam Secretariat India's first green secretariat to run entirely on solar power.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated, "Today, we took a giant leap forward in our goal to become a Net-Zero Govt, as I inaugurated a 2.5MW Solar Project in Janata Bhawan, making #AssamGreenSecretariat, India's first Green Secretariat, which will run entirely on solar power & save ₹30 lakh/month on electricity bills."

Today, we took a giant leap forward in our goal to become a Net-Zero Govt, as I inaugurated a 2.5MW Solar Project in Janata Bhawan, making #AssamGreenSecretariat, India's first Green Secretariat, which will run entirely on solar power & save ₹30 lakh/ month on electricity bills. pic.twitter.com/TA9woGzG1f — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 16, 2024

The solar plant is expected to meet the entire energy requirements of the Assam Secretariat, resulting in substantial cost savings and reduced carbon emissions.