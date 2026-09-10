Assam Secretariat official Devolina Patowary arrested by Garchuk police over alleged bribery

An official of the Assam Secretariat has been arrested by Garchuk Police for allegedly accepting a bribe in connection with liquor shop licences, according to reports.

The arrested official has been identified as Devolina Patowary, an employee of the Housing and Urban Development Department at the Assam Secretariat.

According to the allegations, Patowary had allegedly taken money from multiple people on the pretext of facilitating liquor shop licences, with several individuals reportedly being deceived in the process.

Garchuk Police reportedly caught the official while allegedly accepting a bribe and subsequently took her into custody for questioning and further investigation.

Police are expected to examine the allegations of fraud and determine whether other individuals were involved in the alleged liquor licence racket.

Further details regarding the amount of the alleged bribe, the complainant and the charges registered in the case are awaited.