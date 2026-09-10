Assam Secretariat official Devolina Patowary arrested by Garchuk police over alleged bribery
Garchuk Police arrested Assam Secretariat official Devolina Patowary over an alleged bribe linked to liquor shop licences. The case also includes allegations that multiple people were deceived, with police probing possible wider involvement.
- Patowary works in the Housing and Urban Development Department at Assam Secretariat
- She allegedly took money from several people promising liquor shop licences
- Several individuals were reportedly deceived during the alleged licence facilitation scheme
An official of the Assam Secretariat has been arrested by Garchuk Police for allegedly accepting a bribe in connection with liquor shop licences, according to reports.
The arrested official has been identified as Devolina Patowary, an employee of the Housing and Urban Development Department at the Assam Secretariat.
According to the allegations, Patowary had allegedly taken money from multiple people on the pretext of facilitating liquor shop licences, with several individuals reportedly being deceived in the process.
Garchuk Police reportedly caught the official while allegedly accepting a bribe and subsequently took her into custody for questioning and further investigation.
Police are expected to examine the allegations of fraud and determine whether other individuals were involved in the alleged liquor licence racket.
Further details regarding the amount of the alleged bribe, the complainant and the charges registered in the case are awaited.
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