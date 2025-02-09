Assam: Secretary GOI Ex-Serviceman Welfare visits Directorate of Sainik Welfare in state
Niten Chandra commends Assam's Directorate of Sainik Welfare for their dedicated work towards ex-servicemen. Army Chief General Dwivedi honours veterans, emphasizing nation-building.
Secretary to the Government of India Ex-Serviceman Welfare (MOD), Niten Chandra visited the Directorate of Sainik Welfare Assam on February 8, accompanied by Major General SBK Singh, Director General of Resettlement.
During his visit, he took stock of welfare, financial and infrastructure-related issues being undertaken by the Directorate. He was briefed by Brig Polash Choudhury, Sena Medal (Retd), Director Sainik Welfare Assam on all the activities being undertaken by the Directorate including ECHS.
IAS Chandra expressed his deep satisfaction with the outstanding work being carried out by the Directorate towards ex-serviceman welfare in a proactive manner and urged continuing with the good work.
Earlier, Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Friday honoured two veterans, Major General Alok Raj (Retd) and Havildar Gurprem Singh (Retd), with the 'Veterans Achievers Award' during his visit to Jaipur Military Station.
During the visit, the Indian Army chief interacted with a large number of veterans and exhorted them to continue contributing towards nation-building and the vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047.'
Last week, Upendra Dwivedi felicitated the Indian Army contingents and bands for their outstanding performances on Republic Day 2025 and the Beating Retreat Ceremony, said the Indian Army in a statement.
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