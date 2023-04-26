A secretary of village protection force has landed in trouble for taking bribe to solve a child marriage complaint in Assam’s Gohpur.

As per reports, the village protection force secretary of Karibil Chapori in Gohpur, identified as Satnarayan Thakur presided over a child marriage dispute at his home town for which he was paid a bribe of Rs 6000 by the complainant’s family.

Thakur held a trial meeting at his home and made the other party write in the compromise book.

Authorities at Karibil Chapori are looking into the matter and have begun an investigation into the incident.

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