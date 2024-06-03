In a bid to ensure peace and order during the vote counting process on Tuesday, the Jorhat district administration has implemented Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). This preventive measure is designed to avert potential disturbances and maintain a peaceful atmosphere around the vote counting centers.

The administration has outlined a series of stringent directives under Section 144 of the CrPC, aimed at curbing activities that could lead to disruptions or law and order situations during the crucial period of vote counting.

All types of processions and public gatherings have been strictly prohibited. This includes any form of movement organized by individuals or groups. Recognizing the potential for unrest, the administration has also banned the chanting of slogans.

The use of loudspeakers in the vicinity of the vote counting center has been prohibited to prevent noise pollution and ensure that the vote counting process proceeds smoothly without external disturbances.

Political parties and candidates have been explicitly instructed not to hold victory celebrations. This directive is crucial as premature or provocative celebrations could lead to conflicts or disturbances among supporters of different political factions.

Large gatherings within a 1 km radius of the vote counting center are banned. This restriction is designed to prevent crowding and ensure that the area around the vote counting center remains orderly and manageable. Additionally, the administration has prohibited the bursting of firecrackers and the holding of parties during or after vote counting to prevent chaotic situations often associated with celebrations.

Access to the vote counting center is strictly controlled. Only individuals with valid identification cards are permitted to enter, ensuring that only authorized personnel are present and maintaining the integrity and security of the vote counting process.

Inside the vote counting center, the use of mobile phones and cameras is banned. However, journalists who have received approval from the Election Commission are allowed to carry these devices, but only within the designated media cell. This provision ensures that media coverage is controlled and does not interfere with the vote counting process.