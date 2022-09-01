Section 144 has been imposed in Assam's Bongaigaon district due to the prevailing situation in some parts of the district after the arrest of Jihadi militants.

With every likelihood of breach of public peace and tranquility in the Bongaigaon district, necessary measures have been undertaken by the district administration.

While talking exclusively to IndiaTodayNE, Swapnaneel Deka, SP Bongaigaon stated that to maintain peace and tranquility Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been imposed throughout the district.

“Whereas information has also been received that due to activities of fundamentalist organizations, altercation may occur this may lead to a public breach of peace”, an official order read.

“Whereas such incidents may endanger public order leading to breach of the public peace; Whereas immediate prohibitory orders are necessary to maintain public peace in the district”.

“Now, therefore, In exercise of Powers conferred to me under section 144 Cr.Pc., I Sri Nabadeep Pathak,, ACS, District Magistrate, Bongaigaon do hereby prohibit and order people to refrain from doing the following activities in the district of Bongaigaon with immediate effect”.

It needs mention here that the assembly of 5 or more persons in public places, organizing any meeting/processions/drills/rallies/Sloganeering in public places without permission, carrying of Fire-Arms-Dao-lathis-liquid acids etc, wearing of combat dress resembling that of the uniform worn by Police and Para Military-Military forces, indiscriminate use of loudspeakers is strictly prohibited.

Security forces, Police forces, Govt. Officials on duty are exempted from the purview of the order.

As the circumstances prevailing do not allow service of individual notices, the order is made expertise and will come into force with immediate effect. Any person desiring to have relaxation may submit an application before the District.