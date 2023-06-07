The Jorhat District Administration has imposed a night curfew along a five-kilometer belt on the Assam side of the Assam-Nagaland border.

The district administration has claimed that some extremist organizations are trying to sneak into the state from the Nagaland Border to create trouble in the Jorhat District.

''It has been made to appear to me that movement of the public in Assam - Nagaland border areas, particularly between dusk to dawn, is likely to hamper public peace and tranquility and subsequently, there is the apprehension of Law & order problem in the District,'' said Jorhat District Magistrate (DM), Pulak Mahanta in an official order dated June 6, 2023.

Citing a report from the source, the DM further said that it is learned that some report ULFA(I) recently enrolled new volunteers in their group and they may use the Assam Nagaland border areas for transporting new volunteers and other purposes.

''The imposition of a prohibition order under section 144 Cr. P.C along with night cu few in the Assam Nagaland bordering area has been a long-standing practice which had played an important role in the prevention of interstate crimes and anti-national activities. It has also served as an effective deterrent against extremist activity. Criminals who are sneaking into and moving out of Jorhat district to the adjoining districts have been using the Assam Nagaland border as a transit route. They are always attempting disruptive and criminal activities in Jorhat as well as other districts of Assam via this route,'' the order added.

''Therefore, I, Sri Pulak Mahanta, ACS, District Magistrate, Jorhat in exercise of powers conferred upon me under 144 Cr.P.C. and having been convinced, do hereby prohibit movement of all kinds of vehicles/persons, etc. within 5KM belt on the Assam side of Assam Nagaland border from 8.00 pm to 5.00 am and thereby impose NIGHT CURFEW from DUSK TO DAWN in the aforesaid area,'' the order read.

This order comes into force with immediate effect and will remain in force until further orders. Any person aggrieved by the order can approach the undersigned with specific grounds for modification/to rescind or alter/exempt this order, it said.

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