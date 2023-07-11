Apprehending the danger posed to the life of animals and owing to the unwanted traffic jams in the Kaziranga National Park area of Golaghat district, authorities have decided to impose a ban on stopping heavy vehicles, especially trucks on the outskirts of National Highway 37.

Sources claimed that the decision has been taken to avoid unnecessary gatherings at nine animal corridors, and ensure the safety of animals during monsoon season. To prevent wild animals from going to higher places and possible accidents, there has been a ban on the safe animal corridor from Haldibari to Agratali.

Golaghat district magistrate Dr P Uday Praveen imposed the ban under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Accordingly, no heavy vehicles can be parked on the outskirts of the national highway for reasons other than technical glitches. Restrictions have also been imposed on public gatherings in safe animal corridors.

The use of bright lights at night has been banned in the areas of animal corridors in the district.

It is prohibited from playing loud sounds or music and honking loudly in the music system in the nine corridors or its adjoining areas.

These restrictions have been imposed with immediate effect. Violation of these orders will lead to action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, the order said.