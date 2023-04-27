After the signing of a historic peace agreement with the pro-scribed militant group Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA), the District Magistrate of Dima Hasao, Simanta Kr. Das, has imposed Section 144 of the Cr.P.C. in the entire district. The order prohibits the assembly of five or more persons, organizing any agitational programme such as bandh, rallies, strike, dharnas, demonstration, carrying of lethal weapons, and spreading rumors through social media until further orders.

The peace agreement signed on April 27 in Delhi between the DNLA and the Central Government paves the way for further peace in the state of Assam. The DNLA, which had been demanding Independent Dimasa Nation, has agreed to lay down arms and become a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development journey.

Home Minister Amit Shah called it a historic day for the people and state of Assam. He announced that all tribal groups who were in the jungle have joined the mainstream, and Assam's Dima Hasao district is now free from militant outfits and terrorist activities. The agreement brings a 500 crore package for the development of the Autonomous Council.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also spoke at the occasion and said that the DNLA was a militant organization that had been demanding Independent Dimasa Nation. After an agreement with the Indian Government and discussions, they made a ceasefire. DNLA cadres have joined the mainstream and left violence.