The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Administration), Guwahati, has issued a directive to take precautionary measures to ensure peaceful conduct of the 2022 Assam Public Service Commission Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination which is to be held on March 26 at various centres across the city.

In a notification issued by the DCP (Admin), it was stated that "there is every possibility of unscrupulous elements resorting to unfair means to disturb the process in and around the examination centres, which is likely to create obstruction, annoyance or injury to any person lawfully employed, or danger to human life, health or safety, or a disturbance of the public tranquillity, or a riot, of an affray."

As a result, it was deemed necessary to take preventive measures to ensure peaceful conduct of the examination at all the exam centres spread across all the three Police districts of the Police Commissionerate, Guwahati.

"Therefore, in the exercise of powers conferred upon me under section 144 Cr.P.C. 1973 read with Govt. of Assam Notification No. HMA.735/2008/Pt-I/243, dated 24.12.2014, I, Subhasish Baruah, APS, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Administration), Police Commissionerate, Guwahati do now promulgate this Notification under Section 144 CrPC prohibiting assembly of more than five persons, taking out any demonstration, procession, agitation and shouting of slogans near the examination Centres and within the radius of 100 meters of examination Centres in Guwahati," the notification added.

Violation of this promulgation will be punishable under relevant law provisions, the notification stated.

Aspirants appearing for the exam have been advised to cooperate with the authorities and strictly abide by the guidelines to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination.