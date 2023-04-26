Prohibitory orders have been imposed in Assam’s Kaliabor due to a threat looming in the area posed by a tiger that entered an area with two cubs, sources claimed on Wednesday (April 26).

According to sources, the incident occurred in the Silghat neighbourhood of Kaliabor where the tiger was seen at a tea garden and prowling the area; however, there have been no reports of injuries as of yet.

The district magistrate has enforced Section 144 CrPC, which forbids the movement of individuals near and inside the region, despite the fact that no fatalities have been reported, as a precaution due to the feared harm to human life, livestock, and other domestic animals.

The directive will be in effect until the tiger and the cubs are apprehended.

The forest department is said to have made no attempts or taken no action to capture the animals.