The District Magistrate imposed a prohibitory order throughout Kokrajhar district under section 144/144-A of the CrPC on Tuesday, citing the need to maintain peace and tranquillity during the General Election.

The order prohibits the assembly of five or more persons in public places, processions, slogan-shouting, meetings, rallies, dharnas, demonstrations, strikes, and organizing melas or fares without permission.

It also bans the carrying and display of weapons, firearms, ammunition, explosive substances, daos, lathis, bows and arrows, and other hazardous tools.



Also Read: Assam: NDA holds 90-km long bike rally in Kokrajhar

Torchlight (Mashaal) processions are also prohibited under this order.

A mega bike rally, drawing participation from hundreds of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies including BJP, UPPL, and AGP leaders, took place under the Kokrajhar Assembly constituency.

Minister U G Brahma kickstarted the 90-kilometre rally from the Adabari ground in Kokrajhar. Among those present were MLA Lawrence Islari, BTC MLA Rajeev Brahma, and BJP district president Kavita Basumatary.

The absence of BPF chief Hagrama Mohilary was notably conspicuous, drawing severe criticism. Mohilary once considered a formidable figure in the region, faced sharp rebuke as the current political landscape evolves.