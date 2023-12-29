In response to the Rail/National Highway blockage called by Adivasi Sengel Abhiyan (ASA), Assam state committee, the Kokrajhar District Administration has implemented Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) across Kokrajhar district. This preventive measure aims to maintain peace and order in the face of anticipated disruptions on December 30.

Kokrajhar District Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Dwived issued the order, restricting the assembly of five or more persons in and around National Highway and Railway stations. The order also prohibits gatherings within a 50-meter vicinity of railway tracks without permission. Activities such as taking out processions, shouting slogans, holding meetings or rallies in public places, dharnas, demonstrations, strikes, and the use of outdoor microphones without permission are strictly prohibited.

Furthermore, the order restricts the carrying and brandishing of weapons, firearms, and ammunition, emphasizing the need for public safety during these tense times.