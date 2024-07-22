In response to a recent incident involving the alleged brutal assault of college students, the District Commissioner of Karimganj, Mridul Yadav, has enforced Section 144 in the Patharkandi area.

This measure prohibits any form of dharna, road blockades, or gatherings of more than five people in one place. Additionally, carrying objectionable items, including sticks, is strictly forbidden.

Also read: Assam: Student protests erupt on national highway in response to alleged assault by teachers

The unrest stems from a violent attack on a class XI student, which ignited protests by students of Patharkandi College, Assam. The agitation escalated to the point where the Assam-Tripura National Highway was blocked yesterday (July 21). Consequently, Section 144 has been implemented to prevent further disturbances and maintain public order in the area.