The District Commissionerate of Police, Guwahati, Assam has issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 to ensure peace and harmony in and around the jurisdiction of Police Commissionerate to bar any unavoidable circumstances leading to break down of peace and public order.

In a notice released by the Office of the Commissioner of Police Guwahati, Assam stated, “Whereas it has been made to appear to me that some specified and unspecified persons or group og persons or organizations are likely to disturb normal functioning of Offices, movement of public and flow of traffic in any part of the jurisdiction of Police Commissionerate, Guwahati and it is apprehended that such groups of persons or organizations/associations are planning to carry out agitation/demonstratons/shouting of slogans in any part of Police Commissionerate, Guwahati which may cause breach of peace and public order and may cause disturbance of peaceful movement of public, traffic and also normal activities of local residents and also functioning of Offices in above mentioned area”.

The notice further mentioned about implementation of prohibitory orders under Section 144 which read as, “And whereas it is necessary to take preventive measures to ensure peaceful movement of public, traffic and also normal activities of local residents and also functioning of Offices in above mentioned area”.

Under the prohibitory measures, assembly of more than 5 persons and processions and shouting slogans is the entire Police Commissionerate, Guwahati, covering three Police Districts of Police Commissionerate of Police is prohibited.