Assam: Section 163 imposed around Kokrajhar exam centre ahead of APSC CCE preliminary examination

The District Magistrate of Kokrajhar has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to facilitate the smooth and fair conduct of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2025, scheduled to be held on July 5.

According to the official order, the examination will be conducted at Kokrajhar University in two shifts — from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon and from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

To maintain order and prevent any disruption during the examination process, restrictions have been imposed in and around the examination venue.

As per the directives, assembly of persons within a 100-metre radius of the examination centre has been prohibited, except for registered candidates, authorised scribes and officials engaged in examination duties.

Candidates appearing for the examination have been directed not to carry mobile phones, smart watches, calculators, Bluetooth-enabled devices, earphones, electronic gadgets, written materials or any other items that could be used to facilitate unfair practices.

The order also prohibits illegal parking and any form of traffic obstruction within 100 metres of the examination centre to ensure unhindered movement and access.

Additionally, the use of loudspeakers and high-decibel sound systems has been restricted within a 200-metre radius of the venue to maintain a conducive examination environment.

The district administration stated that the measures have been put in place to uphold examination integrity and ensure orderly conduct of the recruitment examination.