Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on July 26 attended the MoU signing ceremony with the National Health Mission, Assam, Numaligarh Refinery and Oil India Limited, Duliajan wherein each entity contributed Rs 2.5 crores for the procurement of Hemodialysis machines.

The agreement which was signed between the officials stipulates a financial contribution of Rs 2.5 crores from each entity.

The newly-inked initiative will ensure installation of the machines in new Dialysis centers to meet the Hemodialysis needs of patients.

Meanwhile, expansion of the free Hemodialysis program is currently operational in various state hospitals.

The MoU will also ensure significant reduction in out-of-pocket expenses for patients receiving treatment in private hospitals.

Chief Minister Himanta also expressed his gratitude to all participating parties for their collaborative effort to strengthen the health sector in the state.