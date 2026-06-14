Assam secures GI tags for four traditional products, taking NABARD-backed tally to 12

Four traditional products from Assam have received Geographical Indication (GI) status from the Geographical Indications Registry, Government of India, marking a significant boost for the state's indigenous crafts, handloom traditions and cultural heritage.

The newly recognised products are Karbi Anglong Handloom Products, Assam Bihu Pepa, Assam Bamboo Crafts, and Deuri Handloom Products. The certification is expected to strengthen legal protection for these products while enhancing their visibility and market value in India and abroad.

The four additions represent a diverse range of Assam's traditional knowledge systems, from tribal weaving practices and bamboo craftsmanship to the iconic musical instrument associated with the state's Bihu celebrations.

The GI registration process was supported by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), which has been assisting communities in securing recognition for unique regional products.

Speaking on the development, NABARD Assam Chief General Manager Loken Das said the certifications would help preserve the authenticity of traditional products while creating new economic opportunities for artisans and weavers.

"These certifications not only strengthen the identity and authenticity of these products but also enhance their market potential at national and international levels," Das said.

With the latest approvals, the number of GI-certified products supported by NABARD in Assam has risen to 12.

GI tags are granted to products that possess qualities or a reputation linked to a specific geographical region. The recognition helps safeguard traditional knowledge, prevents unauthorised use of product names and can contribute to better market access for local producers.

Thousands of artisans, weavers and craftsmen across Assam are expected to benefit from the recognition, particularly those involved in traditional handloom and bamboo-based livelihoods.

Das said NABARD's focus now extends beyond obtaining GI status to building sustainable market opportunities around the certified products.

"The overarching vision is to transform GI-certified products into sustainable, scalable, and remunerative livelihood opportunities while preserving Assam's cultural heritage and promoting inclusive rural development," he added.

The latest recognition further strengthens Assam's growing portfolio of GI-tagged products and highlights the increasing emphasis on protecting and promoting the state's traditional crafts and cultural assets.