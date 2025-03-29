In a major push to Assam’s fisheries sector, the Government of Japan has extended financial support of JPY 3.58 billion under its Official Development Assistance (ODA) program to boost aquaculture and improve rural livelihoods in the state.

This is part of a broader JPY 191.736 billion loan agreement signed between India and Japan, covering six key development projects.

The Assam State Aquaculture Promotion & Livelihood Improvement Project aims to enhance fish production, strengthen the fisheries supply chain, and empower rural stakeholders.

The initiative will also improve the institutional capacity of Assam’s fisheries department, ensuring long-term sustainability and economic upliftment for fish farmers.



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Assam’s rich water resources make it a prime candidate for large-scale aquaculture development. With Japanese assistance, the project is expected to create employment, increase fish yields, and strengthen Assam’s position as a leading fish-producing state in the region.

Apart from Assam, the loan package includes funding for Delhi Metro’s Phase 4 expansion, Tamil Nadu’s investment promotion initiatives, Chennai’s seawater desalination plant, a forest management project, and biodiversity conservation efforts in Punjab.

India and Japan have shared a strong economic partnership since 1958, with Japan playing a pivotal role in India’s infrastructure and environmental conservation efforts. This latest funding will further bolster India’s development ambitions while strengthening Assam’s rural economy through sustainable aquaculture initiatives.