Assam secures Rs 1 lakh crore investment commitments at WEF Davos in first year of participation

Assam has secured investment commitments worth Rs 1 lakh crore during its first-ever participation at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday, describing the achievement as a major milestone for the state’s global economic engagement.

Speaking to PTI, the Chief Minister said Assam’s presence at Davos has been an enlightening experience and has helped position the state as an emerging investment destination, particularly for the Northeast. He said the investment commitments were secured within a short span, barely a few hours into the state’s engagement at the global forum.

Highlighting Assam’s economic trajectory, Sarma said the state is currently the fastest-growing in the country, recording a consistent growth rate of 13 per cent over the past five years, with projections indicating similar performance in the near future. “We are a small economy, but now we are growing at a faster pace. The Prime Minister has been championing the cause of Assam and the entire Northeastern region,” he said.

The Chief Minister noted that Assam has laid the foundation for a bio-gas factory and a greenfield chemical complex, and announced that Tata Semiconductor is expected to begin chip production at its Assam facility within the next two to three months. He said these developments underscore the state’s growing industrial base.

Sarma added that the Assam government has held meetings with various global players during the Davos summit and that there is keen interest in the state’s potential across sectors. He stressed that sustained engagement over the next three to four years would be crucial to converting global attention into long-term investments.

According to the Chief Minister, Assam’s investment focus is on high-value sectors that align with the state’s strengths, including energy, green energy, solar storage, hydrocarbons, semiconductors and electronics. He noted that energy holds particular importance due to Assam’s unique terrain and resource profile.

Reflecting on changing perceptions, Sarma said that earlier Assam was largely known for products such as tea and the one-horned rhinoceros, but is now being increasingly recognised as a viable investment destination. “People are listening and want to understand the potential and how they can invest here,” he said.

Terming Assam a very important destination in the national economic landscape, Sarma said the Prime Minister’s consistent advocacy for the state has helped bring it to the global spotlight. He expressed confidence about Assam’s future and said the ₹1 lakh crore investment commitment marks a strong foundation for long-term economic growth.

Asked whether such global exposure would have been possible during earlier regimes, Sarma remarked that projecting Assam on the global stage in this manner was unthinkable in the past. He credited the Prime Minister’s vision and commitment towards the Northeastern region for making Assam’s debut at WEF Davos possible.