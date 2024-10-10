The central government's recent release of tax devolution funds has brought a windfall to India's northeastern states, with Assam receiving a substantial Rs 5,573 crore. This allocation is part of a larger distribution of Union taxes and duties for October 2024, as revealed in a state-wise breakdown.

Among the northeastern states, Assam emerged as the largest beneficiary, followed by Arunachal Pradesh with Rs 3,131 crore. Other states in the region also received notable amounts: Meghalaya (Rs1,367 crore), Manipur (Rs 1,276 crore), Tripura (Rs 1,261 crore), Nagaland (Rs 1,014 crore), and Mizoram (Rs 891 crore).

The tax devolution aims to support state governments in implementing various development projects and policies. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed gratitude for the advance installment, stating it would aid in realising the vision of a developed Assam through timely policy interventions.

While northeastern states received significant attention, the data shows Uttar Pradesh received the highest allocation at Rs 31,962 crore, followed by Bihar at Rs 17,921 crore.