Gunshots have been reported in the middle of the Upper Dihing forest area on the road connecting Digboi-Pengeri under the Pengeri police station in the Tinsukia district.

As per reports, insurgents opened fire on an army vehicle at the Upper Dihing forest area in the Tinsukia district and an encounter broke out which lasted for at least 10 minutes.

As per reports, the Indian Army got a tip-off that 5 ULFA- (I) cadres hiding in the area.

Notably, post the incident, the Digboi-Pengeri road has been cordoned off as the army officials suspect that the insurgents are still hiding in the forest area.

The entire forest area has been covered by the army, however, no casualties have been reported so far.

This is a breaking story, further details are awaited.

