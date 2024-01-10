The Assam police on January 10 confirmed that security forces stationed at the residence of ULFA-I commander-in-chief, Paresh Baruah have not been withdrawn but changed.

As per sources, speculation of the removal of security forces stationed at the banned outfit leader's residence arose due to the arrival of jawans from other battalions.

Further, the status of the security has been confirmed by both Assam Police and Paresh Baruah.



Also Read: Assam: Security forces withdrawn from ULFA-I chief Paresh Baruah's residence amidst peace talks

Since the year 2000, Paresh Baruah's residence in Chabua has been under the constant vigilance of security personnel, ensuring the safety of the ULFA-I leader. However, in a sudden move, three security personnel responsible for home security, along with one security guard, were withdrawn from the premises.

Sources reveal that the security personnel received orders to relocate to the Dibrugarh headquarters during the evening hours. The unexpected withdrawal implicates the motives behind the peace talks.

Adding to the intrigue, it was reported that Bikul Baruah, the brother of Paresh Baruah, illuminated the entire house with a drone on January 7 evening.