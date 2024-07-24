Based on specific input provided by Military Intelligence Tezpur regarding the presence of a large cache of arms in the general area of Dakshin Galajoda under Kokrajhar Police Station, district Kokrajhar, an intelligence-based joint operation was launched by Military Intelligence and Kokrajhar Police.

Notably the operation on July 23, at around 2050 hours resulted in the recovery of 11 country-made rifles.

This operation is a significant step towards the efforts of security forces in removing remnants of arms and ammunition from the days of militancy in the region, thereby improving the overall internal security situation.

Taking to his X handle Assam DGP wrote, "In continuing operations against hidden weapons from the dark days of militancy, 11 country made Rifles were recovered in Kokrajhar Police Station area by @KokraP on information provided by@adgpi. We would continue to scour the entire state and remove all vestiges of militancy."



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