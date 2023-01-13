The 6th Corps Sashastra Seema Bal arrested two smugglers identified as Rajiv Basumatary(29) and Ranjit Daimary.

A Maruti Suzuki Amani vehicle number (AS 16B 0589) with a total of 50 bottles of Bhutanese liquor was seized from them.

The seized goods and persons were handed over by the SSB to the Land Customs Office, Hatishar.

The 6th Corps Sashastra Seema Bal at Raniguli in Kokrajhar (Assam) "G" - on the basis of a tip-off received by the Company Commander of the Company, "G" Company Dadgiri has issued a notification on pillar no. 169/169 of the Indo-Bhutan border. The operation was carried out during checking duty, about 5 to 20 meters away.

Smuggling of Bhutanese liqour has become a regular affair at the Indo- Bhutan border. The security forces have continously seizing liqours but authorities were unable to nip the problem in the bud.

Earlier, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) on January 10 seized a total of 72 bottles of Bhutanese liquor (Bayer) and also apprehended three smugglers in Assam's Kokrajhar district.

The seizure was made after the Company Commander of "G" Company of the 6th Corps Sashastra Seema Bal, conducted a search in the Ranighuli town operation on the basis of specific inputs about 1.5 km away from pillar number 169/5 of the Indo-Bhutan international border.

The three arrested smugglers were identified as Kazi Basumatary (age - 27 years), Nerson Gora Goyari (age - 30 years) along with Derahasat Narzari (age - 29 years).

The SSB also seized a Maruti Suzuki vehicle number bearing registration number AS 16 H 4559.

In another such operation, the SSB had conducted a joint search operation near Dadgiri bus station on the Indo-Bhutan border, about 200 meters away from the Indo-Bhutan border international pillar number - 169 where another alleged smuggler was arrested.

Later, the seized goods and the arrested person were handed over to the Land Customs Office in Hatishar.

Earlier in December this year, in a special drive conducted against the illegal sale of liquor, Hailakandi police had seized a huge quantity of foreign liquor at Ramnathpur.