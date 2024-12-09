A security guard stationed at an SBI ATM in Dibrugarh reportedly died by suicide on Monday evening using his service rifle.

The deceased, identified as Jiten Saikia, was a resident of Enajori Path in the Gandhi Nagar area. According to police, Saikia shot himself, sustaining critical injuries. Despite being rushed to a hospital, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Dibrugarh Superintendent of Police Rakesh Reddy confirmed the incident, stating, "We have learned that the individual was experiencing psychiatric-related issues. He sustained severe injuries and unfortunately passed away during medical care."

While the exact motive behind the act remains unknown, authorities have launched a detailed investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

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