Assam: Seed distribution drive brings relief to flood-hit farmers in Charaideo's Mahmora

In a bid to support farmers affected by the recent floods, social service voluntary organisation “Aami” organised a seed distribution drive at Doba in the Mahmora constituency of Charaideo district.

Mahmora MLA Suruj Dihingia and MP Jogen Mohan attended the programme and distributed seeds to farmers whose crops and seed stocks were destroyed in the floods. The event was also attended by office-bearers and members of the organisation, along with several local residents.

The initiative aims to help flood-affected farmers resume cultivation and rebuild their livelihoods after suffering significant agricultural losses due to the floods.