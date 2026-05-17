Assam seeing rapid progress on Advantage Assam 2 investment projects, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 17 said that projects announced under the Advantage Assam 2 investment summit are witnessing significant progress, with nearly 60 per cent already in advanced stages of implementation.

Sharing an update on social media platform X, the Chief Minister stated that the summit had secured investment commitments worth over Rs 5 lakh crore and described the developments as a transformative step towards building a “Viksit Assam”.

“From commitments to concrete progress. Advantage Assam 2 secured over Rs 5 lakh crore in investments. Today, nearly 60% of projects are already in advanced stages, with several already operational,” Sarma wrote on X.

He added that the state was steadily moving towards a major economic transformation through large-scale industrial and infrastructure development initiatives.