Assam seeks Army, Air Force standby as floods worsen in Sivasagar, Jorhat, Charaideo

With the flood situation worsening in Upper Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 19 said the Assam government has requested the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force to remain on standby to assist in evacuation and rescue operations if the situation deteriorates further.

In a post on X, Sarma said the government has sought the support of the armed forces as flooding continues to intensify in Sivasagar, Charaideo and Jorhat districts.

The Chief Minister also directed senior ministers Ajanta Neog, Bimal Bora, Keshab Mahanta and Sushanta Borgohain to immediately visit the affected areas, supervise relief operations and ensure timely assistance reaches every flood-hit family.

"As the flood situation in Sivasagar, Charaideo and Jorhat continues to worsen, Government of Assam has requested the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force to be on standby to support evacuation and rescue operations, if required," Sarma said.

He added that the ministers have been tasked with closely monitoring relief efforts on the ground and ensuring that all affected families receive necessary support without delay.

"The safety and well-being of our people is our highest priority. I am monitoring the situation round the clock and we will take every necessary step to protect lives and provide all possible relief," the Chief Minister said.

The state government continues to monitor the evolving flood situation as heavy rainfall has triggered inundation across several parts of Upper Assam.