Assam seeks boost for energy exploration and infrastructure in Centre talks

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 1 held separate meetings with Union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Piyush Goyal and Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi, discussing issues ranging from hydrocarbon exploration and trade agreements to tea industry concerns and key infrastructure projects.

Following his meeting with Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Sarma said discussions focused on expanding Assam's energy potential and increasing hydrocarbon production in the state.

“His views on global affairs and the current energy scenario have been extremely insightful,” the chief minister said. He added that both leaders discussed ways to “expand our hydrocarbon potential”, promote exploration across the state and enhance production from existing fields so that Assam can play “an even bigger role in the India Growth Story”.

Sarma also met Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and discussed the impact of India's recently concluded Free Trade Agreements on Assam's economy.

The chief minister said the agreements are expected to create fresh opportunities for Indian entrepreneurs. During the meeting, he congratulated the ministry for successfully handling the negotiations and explored how small businesses and farmers in Assam could benefit from the trade deals.

“We also spoke on resolving issues pertaining to our tea industry,” Sarma said, highlighting concerns related to one of Assam's most important sectors.

Infrastructure development featured prominently in Sarma's discussions with Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Describing the interaction as “always a learning experience”, the chief minister said Assam's infrastructure network has benefited significantly from Gadkari's support. He also thanked the Union minister for his guidance during the Assam Assembly elections.

The two leaders reviewed the progress of several major projects, including the Brahmaputra underwater tunnel, the Kaziranga elevated corridors, National Highway expansion works and road repair projects across the state.

According to Sarma, the discussions centred on accelerating the implementation of these projects to further strengthen Assam's growth trajectory and improve connectivity across the state.