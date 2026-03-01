Assam seeks data on residents in West Asia amid escalating conflict

Assam government has initiated contact with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to ascertain details of residents from the state who may be living or stranded in parts of West Asia affected by the ongoing conflict, a senior official said on March 1.

The officer, requesting anonymity, said the state does not currently have verified figures on the number of people from Assam residing in the region.

“We are constantly in contact with the MEA and are trying to gather information on people from Assam in West Asia,” the official said. He added that authorities are “still in the process of gathering data” and will share further details once confirmed.

Residents from Assam are employed across sectors in several West Asian countries, including aviation, hospitality and private business establishments. However, no consolidated official data is immediately available on their numbers.

The development follows a major military escalation in the region. The United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iran on Saturday. Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was reportedly killed early on Sunday.

The conflict has disrupted air traffic across parts of West Asia and beyond. Hundreds of flights have been cancelled or rerouted due to airspace restrictions imposed after the strikes and subsequent retaliatory action by Iran. Indian carriers have also reported disruptions on select routes.

State officials said they are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with central authorities for verified information.