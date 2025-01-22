Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's Japan roadshow has kicked off with significant momentum as he meets key Japanese business leaders and government officials in Tokyo. The Chief Minister addressed over 160 Japanese business executives, highlighting Assam's economic transformation.

"Since 2014, Assam's economy is set to triple next year, representing a phenomenal sustained growth rate of 12.4%," Sarma tweeted, emphasising the state's rapid economic expansion. He also highlighted Assam's $3.2 billion production-linked incentive scheme and single-window clearance mechanism to attract foreign investment.

A significant development emerged from Sarma's meeting with Koga Yuichiro, Japan's State Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, where he proposed establishing a dedicated business park for Japanese firms in Assam. The Chief Minister also requested Japan to consider setting up testing centres for Technical Intern Training and Specified Skill Workers programs to enhance employment opportunities for Assam's youth in Japan.

In discussions with Kazuya Nakajo, Executive Vice President of Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO), Sarma sought expertise to strengthen trade relationships between Assam and Japan. "JETRO is playing an important role in promoting trade between Japan and global companies," Sarma noted after the meeting.

The Chief Minister also met with Hitachi Vice President Hirohide Hirai to discuss renewable energy initiatives. "We talked about Assam's ambitious target in renewable energy and how we can partner with Hitachi to attract investments and skilled manpower," Sarma shared on social media.

The meetings are part of the broader #AdvantageAssam2 initiative, aimed at positioning the northeastern state as an attractive investment destination for international businesses.

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