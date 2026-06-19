Assam seeks enhanced access to externally aided projects: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday, June 19, urged the Centre to allow northeastern states greater access to funds through Externally Aided Projects (EAPs), citing the region's track record in implementing development projects.

Speaking after attending a seminar on "Leveraging EAPs in North-Eastern States" in Shillong, Sarma said he had appealed to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to enhance funding limits for the northeastern states under such projects.

According to the Chief Minister, Externally Aided Projects have played a significant role in supporting large-scale infrastructure and development initiatives in Assam that might otherwise have been difficult to undertake because of high capital costs.

Sarma said projects worth approximately Rs 53,000 crore are currently underway in Assam through EAP funding. These include initiatives in sectors such as transport infrastructure, power generation, healthcare, robotics, bridges and embankments.

He noted that apart from financial assistance, EAPs also help introduce global best practices and improved project management systems into government administration.

"On behalf of Assam and our sister states in the Northeast, I made a passionate appeal to the Finance Minister to allow our governments access to enhanced limits through Externally Aided Projects," Sarma said in a post on social media platform X.

The Chief Minister maintained that the seminar provided an opportunity for stakeholders to strengthen coordination and improve planning for the implementation of externally funded projects across the region.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, Sarma highlighted Assam's development trajectory and cited the completion of the EAP-funded Lower Kopili Hydroelectric Project within three-and-a-half years as an example of effective project execution.

He also referred to infrastructure projects such as the Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu and the under-construction Dhubri–Phulbari Bridge while outlining the state's experience in utilising externally aided funding.

Externally Aided Projects are financed through loans and assistance from multilateral and international financial institutions and are implemented in partnership with state and central governments.