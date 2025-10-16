Assam seeks fast-track trial in Zubeen Garg case, to appoint special public prosecutor

The Assam government has decided to move the Zubeen Garg case to a fast-track court to ensure an expedited trial. A Special Public Prosecutor will be appointed to handle the case exclusively.

Sources said the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case is in its final stage of investigation and is expected to submit the chargesheet anytime after November.

The government’s decision reflects its commitment to deliver justice swiftly in the case surrounding the untimely demise of the beloved singer.

Earlier in the day, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has accused certain groups of exploiting the death of singer Zubeen Garg for political gains, a day after police clashed with a mob in Baksa district linked to the singer’s demise.



Also Read: “When Zubeen was alive, they defamed him; today they worship him”: Himanta

“When Zubeen was alive, the entire ecosystem tried to defame and pull him down. Today, after his death, the same people worship him as a god,” Sarma wrote on X.

He added, “These are not real admirers – they are fake fans whose only motive is to use his name to attack and oppose BJP. True love and respect are shown when a person is alive, not when it becomes convenient after death.”

The remarks come after police used tear gas and batons to disperse a crowd that attacked a convoy transporting five people arrested in connection with Garg’s death in Singapore on September 19.